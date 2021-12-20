COVID-19: Oyo tops NCDC chart with 122 out of 404 new total infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said Oyo State topped the chart with 122 new COVID-19 cases out of the 404 infections.

The NCDC in the update on the pandemic on its website on Monday also reported one COVID-19-related death.

Oyo State, the centre said, is followed by the FCT with 84 cases.

It added that Lagos reported 52 cases.

Others are Kaduna (51), Imo (20), Delta (18), Kano (17), Kwara (16), Rivers (11), Enugu (10), Ogun (2) and Edo (1).

The centre said Nigeria has 223,887 confirmed cases with 211,537 discharged and 2,985 deaths

The centre said the COVID-19 cases went down south for the second day in the country from the zenith of 1,584 reported on Friday.

The agency disclosed that the country’s actives cases now stood at 9,383, across the nation , as of Sunday.

This shows an increase of 406 when compared with the 8,977 active cases the agency recorded on Saturday.

The NCDC also did not say why Kogi remains untouched virtually by the virus since February 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency on said as at December 8, 3.5 million eligible Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The agency also said that 6.6 million Nigerians had also taken the first dose.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said the Federal Government had adequate doses of vaccines in-store to cover a large percentage of the population, adding that the country was awaiting about 57 million doses of the vaccine.

According to him, the country needed to vaccinate about 70 per cent of the overall population to reach herd immunity against the virus.

Shuaib said: “The risk this poses to the nation is that it would give a chance for mutation of the virus.

“The vimutates in an environment where herd immunity is low. And for us as a nation, we have only achieved 3.5 million for the second dose which is very low.

“This is why mutation can happen so fast.

“We have more than enough vaccine in Nigeria for now.

“We also have a pool of vaccines almost 57 million that are awaiting shipment.

“There is about 40 million already in the country and we have secured about 90 million doses.”