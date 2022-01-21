COVID-19: Oyo SUBEB distributes first aid kits to learning centres

The Oyo State government has distributed COVID-19 first aid kits to some Non-Formal Learning Centers, under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

The agency in a statement released by its Media team Friday explained that the gesture is part of its efforts at ensuring rapid response to emergency situations at its learning centers.

While distributing the customized kits to the beneficiaries in Ibadan, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, explained that the Board will not rest on its oars towards ensuring that centers are given required support within BESDA provisions.

He added that the gesture was to guarantee necessary first aid treatment when required and prevent avoidable death, while the BESDA programme goes on in the State.

The OYOSUBEB helmsman said the Board was concerned about promotion of safety and hygienic practice in non-formal learning centers, adding that this will make learners secure and enhance their capacity on compliance to covid-19 protocols.

He stressed that the first aid kits would ease the treatment of injuries and sudden illness before the arrival of professional medical care, admonishing the centers to utilize the kits while they comply with covid-19 protocols.

“In view of the nature of the non-formal learning settings, we deem it very significant to equip these centers with first aid kits and covid-19 safety materials because of the children”, he said.

According to him, the kits, which would be supplied in phases to the learning centers, could be used to take care of small wounds, sprain, minor burns and fractures.

Reiterating the commitment of the Seyi Makinde-led administration to the general well-being of learners in the State, the Executive Chairman said two hundred and fifty centers will benefit in the first phase, saying the other centers will be reached out to in the second phase.

He stressed that the Oyo State Government is fully committed to the struggle of returning all out-of-school children back to school, saying they must access free basic and qualitative education.

Also speaking at the event, the BESDA Consultant, Prof. Dupe Adelabu described the provision of the kits as a display of the State Government’s passion for the provision of optimum health care delivery in the state.

She urged beneficiaries to judiciously utilize the kits provided, stressing that the kits were safe and easy to use as they contained only non- prescribed drugs that could be purchased over the counter.

Also speaking, the Co-ordinator, Arabic Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, Alh. Monsuru Abdulsalam who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the state government for its efforts at making life more meaningful for the people.