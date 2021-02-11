Oyo State on Thursday recorded 58 new coronavirus cases, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The latest figure has brought the total COVID-19 cases in the state to 6,074, while a total number of 1,809 patients are currently being treated for the novel coronavirus in the state.

According to data on NCDC’s microsite, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has reached 93.

The NCDC in its daily update on Thursday morning also said that the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country had reached 142,578, following 1,131 new coronavirus infections.