As residents complain of delay in getting their COVID-19 test results, Oyo State has recorded 21 more cases of infection, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 5, 094.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its daily update confirmed the new cases on Wednesday.

Some residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, but who did not want their names published for fear of stigmatization, claimed that they had been waiting for several weeks for the results of their COVID-19 test.

Reacting to the claims, Dr Tomi Owopetu-Iken, a member of the Oyo State COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that the delay in getting results have been due to surging demands for tests.

“We have a huge backlog being worked through.

“This has been due to the increased number of people testing across the state and consumables being used.

“However, work is being done to ensure all pending results are released.

“Results will be out shortly for most people, kindly bear with the team,” she said.

As of time of this report, the death toll in the state had notched up to 72.