No fewer than 50 staff of Wema Bank have been sent to the Lagos State isolation centres for the treatment and management of Coronavirus Disease, The Eagle Online has learnt.

Impeccable sources told The Eagle Online that this followed the outbreak of the virus at a Lagos State office of the bank, which serves as both regional and branch offices.

The affected office, The Eagle Online gathered, was the bank’s office at Oba Akran Avenue in Ikeja, which serves as regional and branch offices.

One of the sources said the sharp rise in the number of cases recorded by Lagos State, which had dropped below 100 for two consecutive days before rising to 170 on Monday, was as a result of the high number of staff and customers of the bank who tested positive at the Oba Akran branch.

A source told The Eagle Online: “Wema again contributed to the high figure of yesterday (Tuesday) as one branch was closed in Lagos and all staff sent to isolation centres.

“Oba Akran was the branch affected.

“And it houses a regional office as well as a branch office.”

When probed further on how many staff had been confirmed positive, the source said: “No idea.

“However, the figure is high.

“And all staff are in isolation.

“And they can’t be nothing less than 50 as it is a regional office with a branch.”

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control said Nigeria on Monday recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19, with Lagos State accounting for 128 of the infections.

Since then, there has been progression in the number of cases recorded in the state.

By Tuesday, the number of cases in the state rose to 170, with 201 infections recorded on Wednesday.

Before the rise in number of cases on Monday, the number of cases on June 7 not only dropped drastically to 38, the State, in a long while, did not top the chart of states with infections.

It was third on the ladder on June 7 behind Abia State with 67 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 40 infections.

Though it topped the chart on June 6 as released by the NCDC, the figure was just 66.

This was a sharp drop from the figure of 121 recorded the day before and 102 two days earlier.

The Eagle Online was told that both the regional and branch offices had remained closed since then, with preparation in high stage for decontamination.

The bank was yet to issue any official statement on the development as at press time.