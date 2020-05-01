Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says over 100 persons have so far been tested for the novel coronavirus in the state.

Governor Sule made the disclosure on Thursday in Lafia, while updating newsmen on measures taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus.

Sule said three persons had tested positive to the virus in the state as at April 30.

The governor further explained that the state had established six additional sample collections centres, bringing the number of centre to 10, with a view to increasing the capacity to test more people.

He called on persons with symptoms similar to those outlined for COVID-19 to avail themselves of the testing made available in order to halt the spread of the virus in the state.

Sule also said the state government had provided 600 personal protective equipments for frontline medical personnel.

“We have also ordered for 6,000 PPEs and is currently in Lagos and would soon arrive the state,” he added.

He said the isolation centre at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia, where the patients were currently being treated, is well equipped with ventilators and other facilities contrary to the reports in some section of the media that the state has no ventilators.

“I personally visited the isolation centre in DASH on Wednesday, April 29, took photographs near the ventilators to counter the media reports,” the governor said.

Sule, who expressed concern over the three confirmed cases recorded in the state, noted that there were all imported from other states.