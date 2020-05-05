RelatedPosts No Content Available

No fewer than 100 persons are said to have lost their lives in the last 10 days in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Channels Television is reporting.

The TV station quoted the Special Assistant to the Local Council Chairman on Media, Sani Kakabori, as confirming the development.

Kakabori said an average of 10 people, mostly above the age of 50, died everyday in the last 10 days in the local government.

Owing to this development, the state Government has established a five-man committee to investigate the issue and recommend appropriate actions.

The State Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, who is also the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Zakari said the Committee is chaired by Dr. Mahmud Abdulwahab, with Shehu Mohammad, Yusuf Hakimi, Shehu Sule and a representative of World Health Organization as members.

He said the committee is expected to submit its report within three days.