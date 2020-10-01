The Osun State Government has ordered the full reopening of markets and places of worship in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, on Wednesday in Osogbo said the new guideline takes immediate effect.

In a new guideline easing the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Egbemode said all markets were now allowed to commence full operations.

Also, worship centres that were restricted to once a week meetings could now commence their weekly services, subject to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The statement read in part: “The State Government of Osun has appraised the current status of the state in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to relax some of its lockdown measures following some emerging positive indices.

“In the light of this, approval has been given for the full reopening of all markets and worship centres in the state, for the purpose of serving the needs of the people on one hand and to preserve the means of the traders’ livelihood on the other.

“All citizens, whether traders or clients, are urged to continue to wear nose masks in public places, and also ensure regular use of hand sanitizer, especially at the end of every exchange.

“The government has also granted approval for worship centres to commence their normal weekly activities in addition to the Friday Jumat and Sunday services.

“Worship centres are enjoined to observe the regular precautionary measures of wearing of face masks, hand washing, temperature screening and avoidance of physical contacts in public places.

“Also, practices that require sharing of materials should be limited.

“Adequate provision should be made for hand washing facilities (soap and running water) and hand sanitisers at entry points and at strategic places for use by leaders and attendees.”

Egbemode said though there had been significant improvement in the statistics of the state with respect to the infection, but it was not COVID-19 free yet.

The commissioner said the responsibility of ridding the state of the virus was a collective effort, adding that citizens are advised to take responsibility for their own safety.

Egbemode said government would continue to invest in its commitment to ensure the safety of people from actual and potential threats.