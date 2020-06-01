The Federal Government has said the reopening of churches and mosques following the easing of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus Disease does not mean a return to the normal way of running services.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, stated this in response to a question on the announcement at its daily briefing that worship places will reopen.

Aliyu said the protocol given by the PTF for the reopening of worship places was not exhaustive and will also depend on the factors on ground, including how big the worship place is, number of worshippers and others.

He said protocols, including wearing of face mask, social distancing among others, may not be adequate to checkmate the spread of COVID-19 in worship places.