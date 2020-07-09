The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Foluso Daramola, on Wednesday said only private schools that meet conditions and criteria laid down by the State Government would reopen for academic activities in July.

Daramola said this in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Assistant Director of Information, Kunle Adeniyi, in Ado-Ekiti.

The commissioner, represented by the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr. Bimpe Aderiye, said this during a meeting in Ado-Ekiti with the Proprietors of Private Schools across the state.

He said the schools must have at least two infrared thermometers to ascertain the temperature levels of both teachers and pupils.

Daramola said the schools must show evidence of the fumigation of their school environment, maintaining social distancing and the other COVID-19 protocol directives at any given time.

He said: “The Ministry will work in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Human Services, to train focal persons for each school on how to manage students with high temperature and handle suspected cases of Coronavirus infection.

“The state government has constituted a 21-member Committee to monitor the COVID-19 pre- and post-school resumption in the state to ascertain the level of compliance.”

In his reaction, the President of the Private School Owners in the State, Rev. Williams Olufemi, said the association would support the state government in combating the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State.

Olufemi, however, appealed to the state government to incorporate members of his association into the COVID-19 committee of the Ministry of Education.

He said this would make it easy to identify and locate all the private schools in the state to enable government monitor them effectively.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Kayode Babade; his counterpart from Teaching Service Commission, Chief Babatunde Abegunde; and representative from SUBEB and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, James Owolabi.