One death was recorded on Thursday as new cases of Coronavirus Disease remained low in Nigeria.

The data for Thursday was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

The rate of infection in the country had slowed down in the last two weeks.

On Thursday, 106 new cases were recorded.

The epicentre of the pandemic in the country, Lagos State, recorded the highest new infections: 33.

It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 20 new cases.

Other states with new infections were Cross River-11, Rivers-11, Kaduna-7, Edo-6, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-3, Ogun-3, Kano-2, Bauchi-2 and Osun-2.

As at Thursday night, Nigeria had recorded 162,997 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 151,708 successfully treated and discharged and 2,058 deaths.