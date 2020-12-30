The Ondo State Government and the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria are set for a face-off over the ban on holding of cross over services in the state on December 31, 2020.

The Government and CAN both took hardline positions on the issue on Tuesday.

While the Government said there would be no going back on the ban placed on church activities, particularly the crossover services on Thursday, CAN said it was going ahead with it as it was not consulted before the decision was reached.

Te state Chairman of CAN, Rev. John Oladapo, made the position of the body known.

Oladipo said the association was not consulted before the decision was taken.

He said: “Services hold as the normal tradition demands.

“We were not consulted.

“We are not aware of that.

“An issue like this is not just a radio announcement or someone just writing from one corner of his office.”

But the Chairman, Ondo State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, in a statement warned against violating government’s directive on the matter.

Fatusi said anyone caught violating the order would be punished according to the law.

The government had earlier last week announced the ban.

It said the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols would begin from January 1, 2021.