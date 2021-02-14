Nigeria on Saturday recorded 13 deaths as a result of the Coronavirus Disease.

So also did the country record 1,143 new cases of the virus.

These were disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Saturday night.

The epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest number of new cases with 319 persons testing positive.

It was followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 157 new infections and Kwara, 90.

Other states with new infections on Saturday were Oyo-74, Enugu-72, Nasarawa-69, Imo-58, Osun-51, Gombe-49, Kaduna-31, Edo-23, Katsina-23, Kebbi-23, Ogun-22, Kano-19, Rivers-19, Ebonyi-18, Plateau-14, Delta-7 and Ekiti-5.

In all as at Saturday night, Nigeria had recorded 145,664 confirmed cases since the first reported case in the country on February 27, 2020.

The number of those successfully treated and discharged has risen to 120,399 with the discharges on Saturday, while 1,747 deaths have been recorded so far.