COVID-19 Omicron: UK bans Nigerian travellers, justifies decision

The United Kingdom has banned travellers from Nigeria following the discreet of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The decision was announced by the United Kingdom on Saturday after Nigeria discovered three COVID-19 Omicron cases.

Already on the Red List of the UK are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The ban takes effect from 4am on Sunday (today).

Only British and Irish nationals travelling from Nigeria will be allowed into the UK and must isolate in a government-managed quarantine hotel.

On the other hand, as from 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination.

The UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, justified the decision, saying the government decided to move after receiving new data about the spread of the Omicron variant, which emerged in Southern Africa.

Javid said: “Since we have learned of this new variant, our strategy has been to buy time.

“We have always said we will act swiftly should new data require it.

“Over recent days we have learned of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing.

“Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

Javid also took to his Twitter account: @sajidjavid, tweeting: “In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the rate incursion of the Omicron variant.

“From 4am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens & residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.

“And from 4am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”