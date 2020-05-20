The Anambra State chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo has expressed dissatisfaction at the poor compliance with the order banning interstate travel aimed at curbing COVID-19 spread.

Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, President, Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra State, expressed the dissatisfaction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Awka.

He said some people from states hard hit by the virus had been entering states with less record of the virus in spite of the order.

Okeke-Ogene said such movements must stop for Nigeria to contain the spread of novel coronavirus to communities.

He said: “Such movements are unacceptable and have defeated the purpose of lockdown, curfew and other measures put in place by governments, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to contain the spread of the virus.”

He urged the mobilisation of vigilance groups to ensure proper protection of communities.

He said vigilance groups should report strange faces or new entrants into communities to the appropriate authorities.

Okeke-Ogene frowned at alleged inability of security personal at the borders to stop unlawful vehicular movements.

He urged them to ensure adequate public compliance with the ban on interstate movement.

