Mosques in Ogun State have resumed physical services on a promising note, with many of them observing basic social distancing protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is coming four months after they were shut in line with state directives in compliance with social distancing to checkmate further spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had on July 29 announced that the worship centres would to be opened as from August 14.

NAN correspondent who visited some mosques in the state reports that Friday Jumat was held with an impressive turn out of worshipers.

At Kobiti Central Mosque, Abeokuta, worshipers complied with COVID-19 protocols such of wearing of face masks and observing social distancing.

It was also observed that worshipers had done their ablution before coming to the mosque.

There were also running taps at strategic points as well as hand sanitizer, soap and infrared thermometers to check the temperature of the faithful at the entrance of the mosque.

The Chief Imam of Egbaland, Saadahah Alade Bamigbola, in his sermon at the Kobiti Central Mosques, thanked God for keeping him to witness the first Friday of the reopening of mosques after months of lockdown.

Bamigbola, while giving his sermon, enlightened faithful on the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, admonished both Christians and Muslims to follow all directives of the government in reducing community spread of the virus.

Also, the Leader of Muslim Ummah in South West, Edo and Delta, Iskeel Awwal, hailed the government for proactive measures it put in place to curb the spread of the virus, urging members to adhere to all the government safety directives on COVID-19

Awwal urged Muslim faithful, to use the reopening of the mosques as an opportunity to pray for the country and also the end of the pandemic.

Also at Obama Housing Estate Mosque, all the safety protocols were observed.

It was observed that a big banner with “No Mask, No Entry” was posted at the entrance to warn worshippers ahead.

There were also signs on the floor clearly showing the two meters social distance spacing, and worshippers were seen with their personal praying mats brought from home.

Akim Folarin, a faithful at the Ibara Housing Estate Mosque, said he was so excited coming to the mosque to pray after a long time

Folarin said: “I feel so excited today.

“I came to the mosque early enough to show how happy I am after many months of not observing my Friday prayer in the mosque.”

He also expressed happiness that all the precautions as stipulated by the government were being followed in the mosque.

NAN reports that at Ibara Housing Estate Mosque, the Jumat prayer was held in two sections, where the temperature of the faithful were checked before entry.

