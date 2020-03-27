COVID-19: Ogun CAN orders churches to shut down

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter has directed churches in the state to shut down all activities to curtail the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Chairman, Ogun State CAN, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, gave the directive on Friday in a statement in Abeokuta.

Akin-Akinsanya noted that gathering and worshiping at this period of COVID-19 was not safe.

He said: “At this trying time, let us apply God’s wisdom and follow God’s directive in the book of Isiah 26:20.

“Which says; ‘Go my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little until his wrath has passed by.”

He appealed to all churches to comply fully with the CAN and state government directive, adding that even house fellowships should not hold during this period.

He, however, urged Christians to continue praying for country even while they are in their various home.