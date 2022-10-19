COVID-19 offers us opportunity to rejig processes, broadens scopes – Otunba Olawale-Cole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the dreaded COVID-19 crisis availed it the “fillip to re-evaluate” its operation model, rejig its processes procedures, broaden its scope of services, policy advocacy, initiatives and programmes to be able to adequately support the development of the business community and the economy in general.

LCCI President and Chairman of Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole made the revelation Wednesday, in his address at the induction of new members.

COVID-19 challenges, LCCI head restated created new opportunities that “we must never allow to waste away”, adding that the economic activities gather momentum across the world”, hence, it was imperative for businesses to seek out and seize the opportunities emerging in the global recovery.

He listed the opportunities to include: “diagnosis of actions taken, data, trend and insights on lessons learned from the pandemic, and then using the outcomes to prioritise strategic measures to enhance business operation and build strategic resilience for future.”

The President said: “As we formally induct your company into the Lagos Chamber’s family today, I wish to emphasise the commitment of the Lagos Chamber to the cherished tradition of high ethical standards, innovation, continuous improvement, integrity, and good corporate governance in business practice.

“As business owners and managers, though your primary obligation is to maximise profit, I charge you to pay adequate attention to the integrity of your business transactions and practices, environment, climate actions and social sustainability. I, therefore, enjoin you all to be committed to the core principles of high ethical standards, global best practices, and responsible corporate citizenships. Indeed, the Chamber has a code of business ethics to which all members are to subscribe.

“The Lagos Chamber has been reinforced to continue to consistently provide services that meet the needs and expectations of our valued customers and esteemed stakeholders to catalyse private enterprises and organisations to achieve full potentials in terms of sustainable growth and global competitiveness”.

Following the pandemic experience, Otunba Olawale-Cole said it was expedient for members to position their organisations, so as to benefit optimally from the specially designed initiatives and programmes of the Chamber.

He noted: “I am confident that with your active participation in the activities of the Chamber, your businesses will derive tremendous benefits.”

The President congratulated the inductees as bonafide members of the LCCI, wishing them further successes and prosperity in their endeavours.

Earlier in his address, Otunba Olawale-Cole established that LCCI remained the leading voice of the private sector through its sustained public policy advocacy, stakeholders’ engagement and trade promotion activities.

He informed that the Chamber has dedicated resources and energy to consistently promote and protect private enterprise development, commercial and industry activities to foster global competitiveness of the Nigeria economy.

“The goal of the Lagos Chamber is encapsulated in our mission which is: “To promote and protect the interest of its members and the business community at large through public policy advocacy, creation and facilitation of commercial and industrial opportunities, provision of business development service and observance of highest standard of business ethics’’.

“The efforts and sacrifice of LCCI’s visioners, founding fathers and successive leadership to give us an institution we are all proud to be associated with cannot be overemphasised. They laboured passionately and unconditionally to preserve the cherished legacy of impeccable, impartial, and faithful service to all.

“Their commitment to actualisation of the mission and strategic goal is the backbone of the Lagos Chamber’s progress and growing popularity in Nigeria and across the world. I make bold to inform you that the LCCI is the only chamber of commerce in Nigeria that is appointed to the General Council of World Chambers Federation (WCF) to reaffirm the Lagos Chamber’s relevance in the international chamber movement.

“In the quest to continue to play leadership roles in the chamber’s movement in West Africa, the LCCI in year 2020 bagged International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certificate, thereby becoming the first Chamber of Commerce in West Africa sub-region to be ISO certified and the second in the Continent of Africa. Another milestone we relish with pride!” LCCI boss disclosed.