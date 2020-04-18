Staff of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service have donated N1.3 million to the Ondo State Government in support of efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of ODIRS, Tolu Adegbie, presented the cash donation to the State COVID-19 Response Fund Committee on Saturday in Akure on behalf of the staff.

Represented by Jemilat Yusuf, ODIRS Assistant Director of Human Resources, Adegbie explained that the donation was a voluntary contribution by workers of the organisation across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He commended the state government for the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying that the donation was to support the state government and assist vulnerable persons in the state.

The chairman also called on all residents to obey the stay-at-home directive of the government, maintain social distancing, use sanitisers and wash their hands regularly to stay safe.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the COVID-19 committee, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi commended the staff of ODIRS for their kind gesture.

Fatusi, a member of the committee and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, said the donation was a laudable example which should be emulated by all.

According to him, the committee will mobilise all available resources to successfully combat the COVID-19 and mitigate its effects on the vulnerable and less privileged in the society through distribution of palliatives.

He equally solicited the support of all stakeholders to ensure victory over the coronavirus pandemic.