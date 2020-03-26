COVID-19: Obaseki tests negative

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tested negative to Coronavirus Disease.

Obaseki on Wednesday opted for the test and self-isolation after the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, tested positive to COVID-19.

Obaseki confirmed the outcome of the test on the his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “My rapid diagnostic test for Coronavirus came back negative. However, while still asymptomatic, I have decided to remain in self-isolation and continue working from my private office at home pending the result of the more conclusive PCR test.”

The Governor, through his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, had confirmed meeting with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who has returned positive at several meetings in Abuja, including the Nigeria Governors Forum and National Economic Council.