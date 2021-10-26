COVID-19: NYSC to start administering vaccine on corps members in camps

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim says corps members will henceforth be vaccinated in camps.

Ibrahim gave the disclosure on Tuesday at the Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp, Emure-Ekiti, in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The NYSC DG, who spoke through the Ekiti Coordinator, Mary Chikezie, said the move was to ensure safety against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The NYSC boss encouraged corps members yet to be vaccinated to do so without further delay.

“I wish to remind you of the need to continue to comply with COVID-19 preventive protocols throughout the orientation period.

“In particular, you must ensure physical distancing and wearing of face masks as well as make good use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations among others safety measures.

“As you may be aware, the Federal Government has announced plan to make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants, a prerequisite for gaining entry to public offices from Dec. 1.

“I therefore, encourage those of you, who are yet to take the vaccine to do so without further delay as this rule could apply to corps members in their primary place of assignments.

“We are already in touch with relevant authorities with a view to ensuring that the vaccines are made available to you in the course of this programme,” the NYSC DG said.

Ibrahim, therefore, thanked the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Agency for Control of AIDS and TY Foundation for their contributions to ensure safety on camps.

He also admonished corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC scheme to promote unity among the people of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that more than 1,451 corps members were administered oath of allegiance.

The oath was administered by the Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, who was represented by Justice A O. Familoni.