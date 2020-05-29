Two National Youth Service Corps members who met and fell in love during their service year will wed by 5am on Saturday (May 30) to avoid crowd in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The wedding of Felicia Haruna from Kaduna State and Mark Makafan from Kogi State is scheduled to hold at St Peter Claver Catholic Church Cathedral, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Thursday blessed the couple’s intention, urging them to accept and tolerate themselves as husband and wife.

The NYSC Director-General, who was returning from Gombe State, where rainstorm destroyed the corps Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development centre, stopped in Jos to bless the would be couple.

He urged other corps members to emulate the duo as they plan to settle down after service.

The News Agency ot Nigeria reports that Ibrahim tossed a nuptial drink for the couple and shower them with gifts, including money.

The Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Caroline Embu, said the scheme was happy for the corps members.

Embu stated the scheme’s joy knows no bound as such does not happen all the time.

“I am exceptionally happy because this doesn’t come often and when it happens and it is right under our nose, it brings joy to both NYSC and members of staff here,” said the Director.

She advised other corps members to give it a chance and a try out relationship without despising humble beginnings.

Makafan said that he met Haruna during their orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp.

He said: “We started a relationship that is leading to marriage, while in camp as members of Platoon 7.

“The moment I met her, something told me that she is my wife.

“As faith would have it, we will be husband and wife this Saturday.”

On her part, Haruna said she was one of the ladies that had made up their minds that they would not date a corps member.

She added: “But I am not just dating but marrying one.

“The moment he came to me something told me that he is more than a friend.

“And by grace of God I am going to spend the rest of my life with.”