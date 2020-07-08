The Nigeria Women’s Football League Board on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2019-20 Nigerian Women’s Premier League due to the coronavirus disruptions.

The campaign, which was initially set to kick off on March 25, was postponed indefinitely four days earlier over the global health crisis.

This cancellation means the women’s leagues, including the top-flight, will not take place for the first time since the first championship was organised in 1990.

Having scrapped the season, it further resolved that the next term would start after the government’s approval for football’s return in the build-up for the new CAF Women’s Champions League.

Wednesday’s decisions were the outcome of a virtual conference meeting, which was attended by NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, and chairmen of the women’s clubs on Tuesday.

“The management committee of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, headed by Aisha Falode, in conjunction with women club owners and managers have unanimously agreed to scrap the 2019/2020 season, in the three tiers of the women’s league, for the sake of protecting the health of the players and officials in the various clubs, in line with the COVID-19 protocols,” the NWFL announced in a statement.

The development means champions Rivers Angels will now have to defend their title in the 2020-21 season, which doubles as the qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

Nigeria is now the latest country in Africa to cancel its women’s leagues after Uganda, Morocco, South Africa, Algeria, Kenya, Liberia, Cameroon, Senegal and Burkina Faso due to COVID-19.

