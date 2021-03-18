The number of new infections of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria fell slightly on Wednesday as the country recorded 18 new cases.

The data was gleaned from the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday.

The country had on Tuesday recorded 179 new infections.

However, the number of deaths on Wednesday rose when compared with Tuesday’s.

While nine deaths were recorded on Wednesday, there were three fatalities on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State topped the list of States with new infections.

The epicentre of the pandemic in the country recorded 42 new cases, while Taraba State had 29 and Edo 17.

Other states with new infections were Edo-17, Abia-13, Rivers-11, Kaduna-10, Katsina-9, Oyo-9, Kwara-7, Plateau-7, Ondo-5, Bayelsa-4, Cross River-4, Ogun-4, Osun-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Borno-3 and Nasarawa-3.

In all as at Wednesday night, the country had recorded 161,261 confirmed cases since the virus came into Nigeria on February 27, 2020, with 146,395 of them successfully treated and discharged.

The figure of death stood at 2,027 as at Wednesday night.