For one consecutive week, the number of new cases and deaths from the Coronavirus Disease has remained low with data from Wednesday emerging.

The development was confirmed by the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The NCDC, the lead agency in the battle of the pandemic, which spread to Nigeria with the index case on February 27, 2020, made the data available on its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

The data showed 655 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths across Nigeria.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest number of new infections: 240.

It was followed by Ogun State with 88 new cases, Rivers, 56 and the Federal Capital Territory, 51.

Other states with new infections were Kaduna-43, Kano-25, Plateau-21, Taraba-19, Edo-17, Abia15, Delta-13, Nasarawa-11, Akwa Ibom-10, Kwara-10, Oyo-10, Kebbi-9, Borno-5, Bayelsa-4, Gombe-4, Ekiti-2 and Osun-2.

With the latest figures, Nigeria has recorded 153,842 confirmed cases with 130,818 discharged and 1,885 deaths.