The number of COVID-19 infections on Saturday increased to 920.

The figure on Friday was 806 new cases.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos State was at the top of states that had fresh infections on Saturday with 308 cases.

The Federal Capital Territory followed with 207 cases, while Katsina State had 179.

Other states with new infections on Saturday were Plateau, 46; Niger, 43; Adamawa, 26; Sokoto,18; Rivers, 16; Yobe, 15; Enugu, 13; Kano, 13; Ogun, 12; Delta, 10; Edo, 5; Osun, 3; Oyo, 3; Anambra, 2; and Ekiti, 1.

In all as at Friday, the number of confirmed cases had been put 77,933; 67,784 discharged; and death toll at 1,218 deaths.

The death toll from the data meant Nigeria recorded six deaths in the past hours.