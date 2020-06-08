The Nigeria Center For Disease Control has announced 260 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,486.

The NCDC announced this on Sunday through its official Twitter handle.

The centre said as at June 7, 2020, 260 new confirmed cases where recorded in 19 states.

It also said 12 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number to 354.

The centre added that 3,959 patients have been treated and discharged.

The health agency stated that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

It said: “Till date, 12,486 cases have been confirmed, 3,959 cases have been discharged and 354 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said that the 260 new cases were reported from 19 states: Abia(67), FCT (40), Lagos (38), Ogun (19), Gombe (16), Edo (14), Imo (9), Kwara (8), Katsina (8), Nasarawa (8), Borno (8), Kaduna (6), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (4), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Kano (2), Sokoto (2).