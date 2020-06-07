Nigeria on Saturday surpassed 12,000 infections of the Coronavirus Disease with 389 new cases.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in an update on the virus on its Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 66 out of the 389 cases, a major drop in the number of infections in the country’s commercial capital.

Before Saturday’s result, Lagos State had for days recorded over 100 cases daily.

In the first five days of the month, the state had recorded 121 (June 5), 102 (June 4), 163 (June 3), 142 (June 2) and 192 (June 1) cases.

The Federal Capital on Saturday recorded 50 cases, with Delta State having 32 infections, Oyo (31), Borno (26), Rivers (24), Edo (23), Ebonyi (23), Anambra (17), Gombe (17), Nasarawa (14), Imo (12), Kano (12) and Sokoto (12).

Other states that recorded COVID-19 cases in Nigeria on Saturday were Jigawa (8), Ogun (7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna (2), Katsina (2), Ondo (2), Abia (1) and Niger (1).

In all as at Saturday night, the country had recorded 12,233 cases of COVID-19, with number of those successfully treated and discharged at 3,826.

The number of deaths so far was put by the NCDC at 342.

The states that recorded fresh deaths were Kano and Ogun States with two each, while Katsina, Rivers, Gombe, Bauchi and Enugu had one fatality each.