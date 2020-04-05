COVID-19: NUJ faults Chinese medical mission to Nigeria

The Nigeria Union of Journalists has faulted the move by the Federal Government to invite an 18-member Chinese medical mission to Nigeria in the bid to combat the Coronavirus Disease.

The position of the Union was made known in a statement by its President and National Secretary, Chris Isiguzo and Shuaibu Usman Leman.

The statement said: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists National Secretariat is alarmed by the decision of the Federal Government to bring Chinese Medical doctors to Nigeria to fight Covid 19, despite the fact that Nigerian doctors are doing exceptionally well in fighting the outbreak. We caution that it will be counter productive to bring in Chinese doctors.

“While some have applauded the way and manner China contained the virus in Wuhan- the only Chinese city to be so affected, we hasten to note that there is more to this charade than is being let out by the Chinese authorities, and we reject a situation where Nigeria will be used as a Guinea pig for any experiment.

“It is pertinent to plead with the Federal Government to stop this Medical team from coming to Nigeria because of the Italian example where there was an inexplicable spike in Covid 19 related deaths when the Chinese doctors arrived the country.

“The FG should as a matter of urgent concern investigate the allegation that what is happening today is associated with the launching of the 5G communication network, as Nigerians are becoming more agitated over the issue which cannot be swept under the carpet.

“We urge the FG to be more proactive in dealing with these emerging issues because any mistake made will be catastrophic.”