The General Manager of the Nigeria Television Authority in Katsina State, Ayinde Soaga, has tested positive to Coronavirus Disease.

This was made known in a statement by the family of the ace broadcaster.

The family said Soaga was in high spirit as he was the one who called the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to carry out the test on him.

The statement thanked the Nigeria Union of Journalists for the love shown to Soaga so far.

According to the statement signed by Kehinde Soaga: “The Family of Alhaj Ayinde Soaga, GM, NTA Katsina appreciates the numerous phone calls and concern raised about the report as regards his testing positive to COVID 19.

“We wish to confirm that he is in high spirit not bedridden as he personally called in the NCDC officials to carry out the test on him.

“Aware that the COVID19 is not a death sentence and believing in God for healing, we seek your prayers for a speedy and divine healing, which Almighty Allah gives.

“We appreciate the National Secretariat of NUJ, the Katsina State & FCT Councils of the Union as well as many other individuals and groups too numerous to mention for their quick intervention and prayers.

“We thank you all for your deep concern and remarkable show of love for Alhaj Ayinde Soaga.

“He shall overcome in the mighty name of ALLAH.”