The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been drawn to the activities of some fraudulent persons using various dubious means ranging from text messages to social media platforms and forged letters to invite unsuspecting members of the public for job interviews in a purported recruitment exercise by the Corps.

The NSCDC spoke in a statement on Thursday.

The security agency said: “We are monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are continuing to follow the latest Government advice.

“To keep everyone as safe as possible, we have decided to put on hold our recruitment process but all shortlisted applications remain ‘live’.

“In view of this, it has become necessary to state firstly, that the NSCDC is not currently conducting any form of interview, training or screening.

“Whenever such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NSCDC official website, www.nscdc.gov.ng, National dailies as well as on our official social media handles.’

“Furthermore, the NSCDC recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the Corps is a fraudster.

“The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu wishes to advise prospective applicants to promptly report anyone who solicits for payments for recruitment into the Corps to the nearest NSCDC formations.

“You can reach the NSCDC team through our online chat, which you can find on our website, or on social media, and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”