COVID-19: NPA suspends fees, donates hotel as isolation centre

The Nigerian Ports Authority has directed all terminal operators to suspend all applicable terminal storage fees on consignments (demurrage) for an initial period of 21 days effective March 23.

Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, this gesture was in recognition of the pressure that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on businesses and the responsibility imposed on the Authority to relieve this burden on its customers.

Jatto added that it was as well as attaining the objective of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business Policy at this trying period.

“The Authority recognises the financial implications of these policies on the terminal operators and will consider a shift in our operational charges to ameliorate the situation of stakeholders,” he said.

He added that NPA as majority shareholder of the Agura Hotels, Abuja, in consultation with other shareholders, have agreed to donate the 130-bed fully furnished hotel as isolation centre for COVID-19 in Abuja.

Jatto said: “This is a social responsibility initiative aimed at supporting efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“The authority encourages all Nigerians to follow all advisories issued by the National Centre for Disease Control and be confident that Nigeria shall overcome.”