Former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, breathed his last at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Tuesday night.

The former Golden Eaglets’ assistant coach, according to close relatives, died of complications from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The erstwhile footballer, 53, was diagnosed of COVID-19 as against the brain disease widely speculated in the media.

Late Shofoluwe, also known as Dean of Defence, played 40 matches and scored one goal for Nigeria.

He was a member of Nigerian side to the Seoul ‘84 Olympics and also featured at 1984 and 1988 AFCON.

Shofoluwe starred for Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, played professional football in Belgium and was an assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets under Alphonsus Dike.

He was also an assistant coach at Gateway Football Club of Abeokuta.