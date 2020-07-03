The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday said the rail station would implement COVID-19 protocol similar to the airports before resumption of train service in order to tackle the virus.

The PTF Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, while reacting to the question of the time frame for train resumption, said the stations would open when all COVID-19 safety protocols were in place.

Aliyu said the PTF had also discussed with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the need to set up similar airport protocol before the resumption of train services.

Earlier, the coordinator said every state had an Emergency Operations Centre for COVID-19.

He said most states have hotlines that Nigerians could call to report symptoms and get advice on how they could be tested.

Aliyu said a lot of laboratories were under-utilised, their capacity far exceeds what they were getting in terms of samples for testing in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria had tested 138,462 samples, of which 26,484 were confirmed positive, with 790 cases diagnosed in the past one day.

The ratio of male to female among the infected had remained quite stable at 70 per cent to 30 per cent, while majority of the infected cases were below 50 years, the majority of the fatalities were over 50 years old.

The country has successfully treated and discharged 10,152 persons and sadly suffered 603 fatalities, most of them with underlying illnesses and belonging to those classified as vulnerable.

This rising trend requires that each state of the federation continues to prepare more bed spaces and increase sample collection sites, as well as improve logistics to deliver to designated laboratories promptly.

The government had also noted the importance of protecting the vulnerable by putting in place measures which took care of their social needs and reduce their exposure to risks of infection.