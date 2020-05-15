The Chairman of Daar Communications, Plc owners of African Independent Television and Ray Power FM, Raymond Dokpesi Jr., has said there is no documentary evidence to show that he tested positive to the Coronavirus Disease.

Dokpesi, who was discharged on Thursday from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital isolation centre, said this on Friday.

Though he thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for taking care of himself and family, he requested for documentary evidence that he was COVID-19 positive.

He said: “Whilst I can attest to my improvement in physical health and wellbeing, I regret to say that since my initial test to date, I have never seen any documentary evidence of any test result.

“I take it in trust and good faith that the NCDC pronounced me COVID-19 positive and that they have now also pronounced me COVID-negative.

“I will appreciate it if the documentary records of the various tests on me and members of my family are made available for our medical records.

“Unless a spotlight is beamed on our testing facilities, capacity and documentation there is an immediate risk that patients will lose confidence in the statements of public healthcare providers, but more significantly, we will fail to move the needle forward in the battle against COVID-19 itself.”

Dokpesi Jr’s father, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, was also discharged from the same isolation centre alongside his family on Thursday.