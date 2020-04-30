The Nigeria Labour Congress, FCT Chapter has called on the FCT Administration to provide Personal Protective Equipment as well as incentives for health workers to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman, Abubakar Yakub, in statement on Thursday said the fight against the virus had opened up a lot of issues surrounding poor health facilities, especially at the rural communities.

Yakub said the FCT Administration must look at primary health care facilities with a view to making them functional.

According to him, the Coronavirus pandemic has changed the dynamics of the global economy and social activities.

He said: “It has impacted negatively on the global economy and work place.

“Nigeria, which relies on crude oil exportation for most of its foreign earnings, is really in an economic dilemma.

“The price of crude oil has nosedived that the national budget has to be restructured to suit the reality of today.

“That is why it is important for the government to think out of the box and diversify the nation’s economy, especially to consider solid mineral, tourism, agricultural and a host of other economic venture.

“The COVID-19 came with its challenges, especially on the health workers, who are in the frontline risking their lives to save others.

“We have observed that, even though it was properly done in most councils, some councils have serious issues during the palliative distribution. On the whole, it was a nice gesture by the administration.”

In a related development and against the backdrop of 2020 May Day celebration, the FCT Labour chairman commended the Federal Government and the FCT Administration for implementing and paying arrears of the 2019 new minimum wage.

Yakub said: “We must thank God for keeping us alive to witness yet another May Day celebration.

“This year’s celebration is unique, as Nigeria is celebrating its 60th independence anniversary.

“There is need for Nigerian workers to take stock of these 60 years as it would also enable us appreciate the labour of our heroes past.”

Also, Yakub commended the FCT Administration for rising up to the challenge of reducing kidnapping and other crimes in the city.

He said kidnapping in some area councils, including Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Bwari, Gwagwalada and AMAC had reduced drastically.

The labour leader, however, added that the security could be improved upon if there was proper synergy between the FCTA, the area councils and the security agencies.

Yakub also charged the FCT Administration on the need to invite investors to invest in the waste management infrastructure in the FCT.

He said a lot could be achieved with collaboration with investors in turning the waste into wealth.

“We, therefore, call on the FCT Administration to double its effort in making Abuja a clean and an enviable city in Africa,” Yakub said.