The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a travel advisory to United Arab Emirates-bound passengers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

James said passengers were expected to be in possession of confirmed return ticket and hotel reservation for the duration of stay in the UAE.

It added that the passengers were expected to show address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives with whom he or she would stay while in the UAE.

The passengers are also expected to show a negative Polymerise Chain Reaction test taken within 96 hours before departure.

Other requirements included a Valid Health Insurance covering the duration of stay, and copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.

“The above requirements are, however, not applicable on official visits, except the PCR test taken within 96 hours before departure,” NIS explained.

It advised UAE-bound passengers to comply with the advisory to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country.

NAN reports that PCR, an antibody testing facility, is the dominant way that global healthcare systems are testing citizens for COVID-19.