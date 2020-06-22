Dr. Saudat Abdulbaqi, the Coordinator, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Kwara State Chapter, has commended the State Government on its public relations strategy to ensure citizens’ compliance with safety guidelines to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdulbaqi made the commendation on Monday when she led a delegation of the NIPR on a visit to the state Commissioner for Communication, Muritala Olanrewaju, in Ilorin.

She commended the Commissioner for his role as Chairman, Grassroots Mobilisation Sub-Committee of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 for the handling of information and ensuring a two-way communication flow between the government and the governed.

Abdulbaqi, a former Head of Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, pledged the readiness of NIPR to support the Kwara State Government in planning, executing, monitoring and evaluating the implementation of its numerous policies.

Responding, Olanrewaju expressed gratitude to the NIPR delegation for the support.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to involve the institute towards developing a sustainable communication strategy for the state.

Olanrewaju also promised to look into the demands of the institute towards fostering a long-lasting synergy between it and the state government.

The state NIPR delegation also visited the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Rafiu Ajakaiye, who also commended the institute for the visit.

Ajakaiye promised to ensure that the state government partners with it in organising training for Public Relations Officers and Press Secretaries across the state’s Ministries.