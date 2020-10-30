The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has announced 150 new COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as Nigeria continued with its fight against COVID-19, it has conducted about 620,758 tests since the first confirmed case was announced in the country.

The public health agency also recorded two COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

It said the 150 new cases were reported from nine states of the federation.

The NCDC added that the total umber of infected people in the country has jumped to 62,521.

It also announced that it has successfully treated and discharged 154 patients from isolation centres across the country after they tested negative to the virus.

It said: “Our discharges today include 66 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines.

“A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.”

According to the agency, within the last 24 hours, Lagos, the country’s epicenter, recorded 89 new cases, while Rivers, Ogun, Bayelsa and Kaduna reported 19, 11, nine and eight cases respectively.

Among other states with new infections were Plateau with eight infections, Taraba three, Osun two and Delta one.

“Until date, 62,521 cases have been confirmed, 58,249 patients discharged and 1,141 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” it stated.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said disregarding the prevention measures for COVID-19 put individuals and people around them at risk of getting infected with the virus.

It advised: “When you take responsibility to limit the spread of the virus, you protect the vulnerable as well.

“The fight against COVID-19 requires our collective effort.”

It stated that cloth masks protect an individual if they were properly worn and cared for.

It said: “Wear a mask properly, wash your cloth face mask after use and handle your mask with clean hands.

“Learn to make your own face mask via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/DI….”