COVID-19: NIMASA donates equipment to UNIPORT

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Agency has donated medical equipment to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The move was to augment efforts of the Federal and State Governments in dealing with the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While handing over the materials to the Chief Medical Director of the UPTH, Dr. Henry Ugboma, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, assured of the continuous support of the Agency to the health sector to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic in the country.

The DG, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Maritime Guard Command of the Agency, Dr. Joe-Hope Maduka, used the opportunity to commend the efforts of the frontline workers in fighting the pandemic.

Jamoh also enjoined other agencies and well-meaning Nigerians across various sectors to extend their hands of fellowship to the health sector in order to minimise the spread.

He said: “As part of the Agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility, we are ready to partner with other government agencies to ensure that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is reduced to its barest minimum.

“Key stakeholders in the fight against this pandemic, like this teaching hospital, are supported to put in their best because they are the frontline health workers.”

On his part, Ugboma, who received the equipment for the UPTH, expressed gratitude and satisfaction at the constant support the hospital has received from Agency.

Accordingly, he said: “NIMASA has been a great progressive partner to the hospital for decades.

“This is not the first time that NIMASA has come to the aid of this hospital and despite the presence of other recognised government agencies; NIMASA has maintained a cordial relationship with the staff of this hospital. I encourage other government agencies to emulate this good gesture of NIMASA in affecting the society positively.”

Items presented included rapid test kits, hand sanitizers and packs of nose masks.

It will be recalled that NIMASA has consistently engaged in CSR initiatives across the various states in Nigeria, particularly for Internally Displaced Persons affected by insurgency, floods and other natural disasters.