The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mohammad Bello, has announced new measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

Bello announced the new measures following the emergence of the FCT as one of the three epicentres of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The other two are Lagos and Kaduna States.

Bello said the new measures will include the shutting of bars, night clubs, pubs, events and recreational venues for the next five weeks.

The decision, which was taken at an emergency COVID-19 meeting as part of efforts to contain the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the Territory, saw the Minister ascribing the rise in cases to lack of compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions by residents, particularly rules applying to use face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Bello said: “All restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins are to remain closed.

“All informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events, etc, in the FCT, are restricted to not more than 50 persons.

“Facilities for religious events are restricted to less than 50% of capacity of use during which physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene are to be strictly enforced.

“Events of more than 50 persons are to be held outdoors only and virtual meetings are strongly encouraged. Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules.”

Bello said all employees of the FCT Administration and the six Area Councils of the FCT on grade level 12 and below are to work from home for the next five weeks.

He added: “The Abuja Market Management Limited and the various market associations should work together to ensure compliance of all the guidelines on facial coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing.

“The FCT Administration will not hesitate to close down any market or business premises found in contravention of these guidelines.

“As resolved in its stakeholder’s meeting held on the 14th of December 2020, the FCT Administration remains committed to enforcing all COVID-19 guidelines as issued.

“Enforcement teams have been mandated to carry out the arrest of violators and prosecute them through the mobile courts’ system.

“Residents are enjoined to comply fully with all health and safety protocols to help curtail the spread of the virus in the FCT.”