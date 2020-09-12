The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 188 new cases of the Coronavirus in the country, with total number of infections now 56,017.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Friday, adding that one new fatality also raised the death toll to 1,076.

The agency said the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had reached the 56,000 benchmark.

It said till date, 56,017 cases have been confirmed, 43,998 discharged and 1,076 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It was stated that the 188 cases were reported from 18 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said Lagos State led with 47 cases followed by Enugu, 25 and Plateau, 21.

Among others were Edo, Oyo and Kwara tied with three cases each as Yobe and Rivers States report least number of two each.

The health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC had also announced two new laboratories activated for inclusion in the Molecular Laboratory Network.

It said there were the Federal Medical Centre, GeneXpert Laboratory, Birnin Kebbi and the Plateau State Human Virology Research Centre in Plateau State.

The NCDC stated that this brought the total number of laboratories in the country to test for the virus to 71 and in 35 states.

It said Niger State has yet to come on board in its network of laboratories.

The public health agency disclosed that Cedarcrest Hospital Molecular Laboratory, FCT had also been accredited as a private fee-paying laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

“For a complete list of private fee-paying labs offering testing for COVID-19 in Nigeria visit, covid-19.ncdc.gov.ng/privatelabs/,” it said.

The NCDC urged Nigerians not to risk their lives, adding that COVID-19 affected both the young and the old, especially those with underlying health conditions.

The health agency stated that as the country conduct elections in Edo and Ondo States, it was wise for their residents to take responsibility by adhering to guidelines to protect themselves from COVID-19 by the use of face masks, hand sanitisers and coughing/sneezing into their elbow.

It stated: “Read ‘Guidelines for Conducting Elections in Nigeria’ via: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/El…

“Wear a face mask properly in public, practice hand/respiratory hygiene and maintain physical distancing.”