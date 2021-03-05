For five consecutive days Nigeria has maintained less than 600 daily infections from the Coronavirus Disease until Thursday.

The revelation was based on the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Before the release of Thursday’s data, Nigeria last recorded 600 cases of the virus on February 26, 2020.

On February 27, the number of new infections was 341, while on February 28, 2021 it was 234 new cases.

On March 1, it was 360 cases, while March 2 and 3, 2021 recorded 479 and 464 new infections.

On Thursday, however, the figure rose of 708 with 12 deaths.

The new infections are from Adamawa-180, Lagos-141, Ondo-60, Anambra-54, Rivers-41, Taraba-33, Edo-30, Abia-22, Kaduna-22, FCT-21, Akwa Ibom-20 and Kano-20.

Other States with new cases were Plateau-11, Ekiti-10, Kebbi-10, Nasarawa-10, Bayelsa-7, Ogun-5, Osun-5, Oyo-5 and Gombe-1.

As reported by the NCDC, 157,671 confirmed cases had been recorded in Nigeria, with 136,335 discharged and 1,951 deaths.