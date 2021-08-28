COVID-19: Nigeria’s infection rate hits 199,333 – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country now has 199,333 COVID-19 infections as at Friday across all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Centre made the announcement on its verified website on Saturday morning in an update on the pandemic.

It noted that the country logged in 618 additional COVID-19 infections on Friday, adding to the recent surge in infections driven by the spread of the Delta variant in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 618 fresh cases reported on Friday was a drop from the 835 cases reported the previous day and that the fresh cases were reported from 15 states of the federation.

The Centre also reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths as at August 27, 2021, which increased the nation’s fatalities to 2,308.

The Public Health Agency noted that the number of the country’s active coronavirus infections had again risen to 18,210, an increase from 17,210 reported on Wednesday.

The NCDC did not indicate if majority of the known active cases were from the contagious Delta variant or other variants of concerns to the World Health Organization.

Lagos State reported 312, a rise from the 217 cases of the previous day; Akwa Ibom recorded 89 fresh cases, a rise from the 11 cases it reported on Thursday; while Edo posted 71 cases, a rise from the 45 cases of the previous day.

Others were 47 in Rivers; 20 each in Ekiti and Plateau; 15 in Delta; 13 in Kwara; 11 in the FCT; eight in Osun; four in Oyo; three each In Ogun and Benue; and one each in Gombe and Kaduna.

The NCDC added that over 2.7 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested, while 169,815 cases were successfully treated with 189 additional people discharged on Friday.

Meanwhile, the multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities, the NCDC said.