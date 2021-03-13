There were 399 new cases of Coronavirus Disease in the country on Friday as the death toll from the pandemic in the country surpassed 2,000.

These were gleaned from the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Friday night.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria’s death toll from the virus as at Friday night stood at 2009, an indication that eight more patients died on Friday.

The 399 fresh infections were reported by Lagos-101, Anambra-96, Edo-50, Abia-29, Imo-28, Ogun-19, Akwa Ibom-16 and Kaduna-13.

Others with new cases were FCT-7, Bayelsa-6, Kano-6, Oyo-6, Delta-5, Rivers-5, Nasarawa-4, Ebonyi-3, Osun-3 and Gombe-2.

In all at at Friday night, Nigeria had recorded 160,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 144,059 discharged and 2,009 deaths.