Death toll from Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease spread has hit 200 as the country recorded 284 new infections on Wednesday.

According to information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos still accounted for a greater part of the 284 new infections with 199 cases.

According to the NCDC, Rivers and Oyo States had 26 and 19 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory had eight cases along with Borno State.

Plateau State recorded seven cases, while Jigawa, Kano and Abia States had six, five and two respectively.

For Ekiti, Delta, Kwara and Taraba States, it was one fresh infection apiece.

In all as at close of work on Wednesday, Nigeria had recorded 6,677 cases of COVID-19, with 1,840 successfully treated and discharged.