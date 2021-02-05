Nigeria on Thursday recorded 14 more deaths from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was part of the report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control from data collated across the country.

The latest deaths bring to 1,632 the number of persons who have died from the pandemic since it was first reported in the country on February 27, 2020.

According to the NCDC, the country also recorded 1,340 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

However, this time around, it was the Federal Capital Territory that topped the new infections chart and not the epicentre of the virus in the country, Lagos State.

While the FCT accounted for 320 of the infections on Thursday, Lagos State had 275 new cases.

Others with new infections were Rivers-117, Oyo-100, Akwa Ibom-57, Ogun-51, Ebonyi-48, Benue-44, Adamawa-42, Imo-38, Kwara-35, Gombe-32, Kaduna-31, Edo-29, Osun-29 and Kano-24.

Others were Ekiti-15, Katsina-14, Delta-13, Nasarawa-13, Jigawa-10 and Sokoto-3.