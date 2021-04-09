Nigeria’s Coronavirus Disease cases have risen to 163,581 with the data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.

The data was released by the NCDC on Thursday on its Twitter handle.

It also showed that out of the 163,581 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, 154,005 have been successfully treated and discharged, while the country has recorded 2,058 deaths so far.

The data on Thursday was an indication that no one died in the 24 hours of the day.

This has remained so for about one week now.

According to the NCDC, the 83 new cases recorded on Thursday were from 14 states, with the epicentre of the virus in the country, Lagos, leading the pack.

While Lagos State recorded 22 new cases, Rivers State had 18 fresh infections.

According to the data, other states with new infections were Nasarawa-9, Cross River-8, Ondo-6, Delta-5, Akwa Ibom-4, Bauchi-3, Zamfara-2, Kaduna-2, Ebonyi-1, Sokoto-1, Ekiti-1 and Kano-1.