Nigeria’s new infections from the Coronavirus Disease remained low on Tuesday again as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

As reported by The Eagle Online on Tuesday, Nigeria recorded six straight days of new cases remaining under 1,000 as at Monday.

With the 571 new cases reported by the NCDC on Tuesday, Nigeria has recorded seven days of remaining under 1,000 cases daily.

The country also recorded 12 deaths on Tuesday from the pandemic.

The epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest figure of 170, with Ogun reporting 65 cases and the Federal Capital Territory coming in with 45 new infections.

Other states with new infections were Kwara-34, Abia-32, Enugu-32, Kano-25, Oyo-22, Ondo-21, Rivers-19, Kaduna-19, Benue-18, Bayelsa-12, Kebbi-12, Nasarawa-11, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-8, Ekiti-6, Niger-5, Bauchi-3 and Imo-3.

With the latest data from the NCDC, Nigeria has so far had 153,187 confirmed cases since the index case on February 27, 2020, with 129,943 discharged and 1,874 deaths.