The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the nation’s total infections to 54,008.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The health Agency said that 143 cases were confirmed from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory, taking the number of confirmed cases to 54,008 in the country.

It revealed that Plateau State again had the highest number of infections of 35, while Kaduna State had 21, with Lagos State and the FCT recording 19 and 13 cases respectively.

Others were Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1) and Sokoto (1).

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

It stated no fatality was recorded as at Monday.

The health agency said till date, 54,008 cases had been confirmed, 41,638 cases discharged and 1,013 deaths recorded in the 36 states and FCT.

It said even younger persons were at risk of COVID-19, especially those with underlying health conditions.

“Let’s continue to take responsibility; wear a face mask in public, practice hand/respiratory hygiene and maintain physical distance,” it said.